Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCRUF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

