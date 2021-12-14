Morgan Stanley Has $387.82 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Intuit worth $387,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 121.3% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,123,000 after buying an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $3,347,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $377,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $668.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $616.99 and its 200 day moving average is $554.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $189.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $357.69 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

