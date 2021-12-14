Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.37% of Energy Transfer worth $394,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after buying an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,318 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,052.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,958,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 16,109,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,358,867 shares of company stock worth $121,995,739. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

