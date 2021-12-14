MVL Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.34 Billion (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 16,555.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $26.34 billion and approximately $3.41 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 13,297.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 12,534,397,643.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125,357,039.76 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9,196,949,726.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,812,497.29 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12,554,911,327.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,224,205,388.81 or 0.00632364 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 18,086,073,345.4% against the dollar and now trades at $567,215,759.72 or 0.00161265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21,948,897,538.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $855,996,887.97 or 0.00243369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 8,688,343,494% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,401,270.05 or 0.00024565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14,963,279,000.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,570,828,935.94 or 0.01583843 BTC.

Loopring (LRC) traded 20,512,736,220.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427,776,755.29 or 0.00121621 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18,876,019,741.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112,407,487.20 or 0.00031959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 23,419,240,519.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,205,135,659.16 or 0.01764182 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,304,670,276 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.