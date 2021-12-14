Myriad Market Capitalization Achieves $2.60 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 32.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 42.9% against the dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $19,570.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000153 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006253 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,809,977,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.