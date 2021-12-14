National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Price Target Raised to €4.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.30 ($3.71) to €4.00 ($4.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NBGIF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,986. National Bank of Greece has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.
About National Bank of Greece
