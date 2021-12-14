National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Price Target Raised to €4.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.30 ($3.71) to €4.00 ($4.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBGIF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,986. National Bank of Greece has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

