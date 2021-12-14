Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.64. 21,587 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 746% from the average session volume of 2,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GASNF)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

