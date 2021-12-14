Neutrino USD Trading Up 4,482.8% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 4,483.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $44.94 or 0.00000802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 4,482.8% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $25.43 billion and $31.27 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 19,850% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.67 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Liquity (LQTY) traded 9,476,585.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627,065.41 or 0.11189478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13,979.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Boba Network (BOBA) traded up 1,023,271.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,362.57 or 0.00541796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16,528.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.45 or 0.00077916 BTC.

Everest (ID) traded up 14,106,400% against the dollar and now trades at $34,773.13 or 0.00620498 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 216,313.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,164.61 or 0.00038626 BTC.

Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) traded up 3,555,975.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,487.99 or 0.00401280 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded up 8,025,256.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737,660,323.81 or 310.07152000 BTC.

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 14,806,547.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162,802.24 or 0.02905075 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 566,005,880 coins and its circulating supply is 566,005,291 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.