Neutron (NTRN) Reaches Market Cap of $139.00 Billion

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 347,754,592.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Neutron has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion and approximately $266,549.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutron has traded up 317,691,041.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $3,553.04 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8,630,822,667.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,465,798.29 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 348,350,594.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,070.30 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 348,350,594.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.02 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 348,350,594.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,380.20 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 449,107.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.82 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Neutron

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.