New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 12,021 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $18,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,648 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 31,292.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

