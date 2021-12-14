New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Cognex worth $15,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 36.9% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 14,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.3% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.38. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.