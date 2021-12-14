New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of East West Bancorp worth $15,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $13,949,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,090,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,861,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,446,000 after buying an additional 74,315 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.