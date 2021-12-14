New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,355 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 406,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 85.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 164,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75,753 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 24,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $303.67 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.16, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

