New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 441,016 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1,822.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,016 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Arch Capital Group worth $17,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

