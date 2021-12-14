New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,867 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Masco worth $15,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Masco by 8,366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Masco by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Masco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.15.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

