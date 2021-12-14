New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,709 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Kimco Realty worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

