New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $15,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

