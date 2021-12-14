New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.74 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,841 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.