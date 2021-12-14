New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.92 Million Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,014 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.42% of Resideo Technologies worth $14,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.52. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.09.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

