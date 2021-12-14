New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.01 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,122 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Eastman Chemical worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.09. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

