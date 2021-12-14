New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.80 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Duke Realty worth $19,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $63.18.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

