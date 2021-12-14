New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,494 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Signature Bank worth $18,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,783,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 31.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,264,000 after purchasing an additional 161,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $295.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $342.03. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.54 and its 200 day moving average is $272.67.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.71.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

