New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $16,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,743,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $466.54 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $476.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.24.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

