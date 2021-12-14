New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $16,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

WHR stock opened at $228.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.66 and a 200-day moving average of $219.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

