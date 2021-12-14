New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $15.65 Million Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,117 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Splunk as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $259,723.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $111.50 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.75.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

