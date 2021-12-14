New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $16.28 Million Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 397,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Avantor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Essex LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Avantor by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,128 shares of company stock worth $21,235,001. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

