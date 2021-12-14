New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,006 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Fair Isaac worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5,293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $414.04 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.06.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.