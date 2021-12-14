New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Textron worth $19,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Textron by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Textron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Textron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT stock opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.