New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Camden Property Trust worth $16,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,791 shares of company stock worth $6,600,644. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $175.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $177.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

