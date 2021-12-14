New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Repligen worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after buying an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,698,000 after buying an additional 121,266 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,736,000 after buying an additional 291,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 845,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,807,000 after buying an additional 72,397 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $258.71 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

