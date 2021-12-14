New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Everest Re Group worth $14,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

NYSE RE opened at $267.48 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

