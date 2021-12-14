New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,344 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Packaging Co. of America worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.47.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

