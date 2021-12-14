New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 34,842 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,842 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of AES worth $18,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 142.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AES by 1.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in AES by 153.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 45,231 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 7.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

Shares of AES stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

