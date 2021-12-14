New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,441 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Western Digital worth $19,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,223,000 after purchasing an additional 73,290 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 247,937 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3,274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 375,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 364,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

