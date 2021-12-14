New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,053 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of NortonLifeLock worth $16,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

