New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,849 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Kellogg worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Kellogg by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after purchasing an additional 98,226 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,604. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

