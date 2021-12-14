New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 836 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of MarketAxess worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX opened at $401.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.89 and a 200 day moving average of $433.16. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.50 and a 52-week high of $601.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.37.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

