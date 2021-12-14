New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of LKQ worth $18,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 681.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 67,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LKQ by 10.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $60.05.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.