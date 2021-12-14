NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Sells C$757,796.00 in Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Richard J. Patricio sold 130,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$757,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 914,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,333,135.08.

NXE stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.32. 1,388,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -14.02. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a current ratio of 16.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXE. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.10 target price on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.92.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

