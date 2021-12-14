Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Price Target Cut to €18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from €20.60 ($23.15) to €18.00 ($20.22) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEXXY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Nexi alerts:

NEXXY traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23. Nexi has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.00.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.