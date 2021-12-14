Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) PT Raised to 1,500.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from 1,350.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS NXFNF remained flat at $$16.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

