Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Shares Down 0.5%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.09. Approximately 80,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 145,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

NXR.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

