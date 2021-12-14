Norman R. Hames Sells 10,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $271,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RDNT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. 244,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,140. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in RadNet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in RadNet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in RadNet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

