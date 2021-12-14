Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Raised to 80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 77.00 to 80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NHYDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

NHYDY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. 50,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

