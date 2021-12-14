Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Raised to 80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 77.00 to 80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NHYDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.
NHYDY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. 50,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.50.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
