NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$147,534.11 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.14, for a total value of C$147,534.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 784,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,165,242.47.

TSE:NG traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 152,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,672. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a current ratio of 62.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.80. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$13.99.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1601863 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

