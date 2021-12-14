NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the period. NovoCure makes up about 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -320.70 and a beta of 0.96. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

