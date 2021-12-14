NuCypher (NU) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $508.80 million and $79.25 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00037718 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00200982 BTC.

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,361,841,251 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

