NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,400 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the November 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUZE. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NuZee during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuZee by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NuZee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuZee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUZE opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NuZee has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.04.

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

