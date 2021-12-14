Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Update

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the November 15th total of 25,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $19,612,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,087,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,797,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

NYXH stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.46.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.