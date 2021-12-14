Observer (OBSR) Reaches One Day Volume of $371,520.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. Observer has a market capitalization of $24.21 million and $371,520.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Observer has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00038175 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00198780 BTC.

About Observer

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

